Quad, dirt bike riders vandalize Bucks Co. school lawn

Police are searching for vandals who dug up the lawn of a Bucks County school.The Lower Southampton Township Police Department says late last month the grass at the Tawanka Elementary School was turfed by a red/white dirt bike, orange quad, and a yellow quad.Officers are also looking for the passenger of a black Dodge pickup truck who also rode around the property."The individuals involved were all males and the rider of the red/white dirt bike appears to be a juvenile or a very tiny man," police say.Anyone with information should call police the Lower Southampton Township Police at 215-357-1235.