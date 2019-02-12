Quad, dirt bike riders vandalize Bucks Co. school lawn

Quad riders vandalize school property in Lower Southampton Twp. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on February 12, 2019.

LOWER SOUTHAMPTON TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Police are searching for vandals who dug up the lawn of a Bucks County school.

The Lower Southampton Township Police Department says late last month the grass at the Tawanka Elementary School was turfed by a red/white dirt bike, orange quad, and a yellow quad.

Officers are also looking for the passenger of a black Dodge pickup truck who also rode around the property.

"The individuals involved were all males and the rider of the red/white dirt bike appears to be a juvenile or a very tiny man," police say.

Anyone with information should call police the Lower Southampton Township Police at 215-357-1235.

