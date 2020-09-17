Quadruple shooting on basketball court leaves 2 dead in Spring Garden: Police

4 shot, 1 man 21 years old is dead in the city’s Spring Garden section. It happened on the basketball court of Roberto Clemente Park. 55 shell casings found. Details @ 11 @6abc pic.twitter.com/fPYBqTL01p — Bob Brooks (@BobBrooks6abc) September 17, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An explosion of gunfire on the basketball court left two people dead and two others injured on Wednesday night in Philadelphia.It happened around 8:18 p.m. on the 1800 block of Wallace Street near the Clemente Recreation Center in the city's Spring Garden section.Dozens of people were in the park and on the basketball court when police say roughly 55 gunshots rang out.Police tell Action News that two men, a 22-year-old and 18-year-old, both died in the shooting."We have video that shows three males enter the playground from Wallace Street and target the deceased male. (They) chased him around the playground and shot him multiple times to his torso," said Deputy Commissioner Melvin Singleton of the Philadelphia Police Department.Two other men also suffered gunshot wounds. Both men are hospitalized at this time, one is listed in stable condition, the other is listed in critical condition.Pete Leonard who lives right across from the park says, "I thought I heard fireworks going off and that's not really uncommon in this area. So I walked outside and a guy was walking past me and was like, 'Yeah four people just got shot.'"Police say at this point they have one man in custody who was fleeing in a Lexus with a gun. Two additional suspects are still being sought at this time.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.