100 animals removed from property in Quarryville, Lancaster County

QUARRYVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An animal cruelty and neglect investigation is underway after the Pennsylvania SPCA rescued 100 animals from a home.They were removed from a property on Pumping Station Road in Quarryville, Lancaster County last week after the SPCA received a tip.The Pennsylvania SPCA's Humane Law Enforcement Officers seized 11 dogs, 27 cats, 5 horses, 4 sheep, 1 goat, 2 turkeys, 32 chicks, 4 guinea hens, 6 hens and 8 baby ducks from the property on Friday, June 24.The SPCA says the animals were living in "extremely unsanitary conditions.""Today, 100 animals were taken out of harm's way by the Pennsylvania SPCA's Humane Law Enforcement team," said Julie Klim, CEO. "Each and every day our officers are in the trenches saving animals from cruel conditions, and this large-scale rescue is proof of that. Each of these animals will get the care that they need, and it will be our privilege to put them on the path to new lives free from neglect."All the animals will be available to adopt or rescue after being examined and treated.Anyone with information about this case, or other cases involving animal cruelty, is urged to call the Pennsylvania SPCA's Cruelty Hotline at (866) 601-SPCA. Tips can be left anonymously.