Queen Village business owners on edge after series of break-ins

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a series of burglaries in the city's Queen Village neighborhood.

Authorities say the suspects broke into the front door of Queen and Rook Game Cafe on the 600 block of South Second Street around 4 a.m. Saturday.

The suspects were able to pry open the register and walk away with $100, officials said.

While police were investigating that break-in, across the way they noticed a broken front door at Creme Brlée Bistro Cafe.

"I have to deal with the aftermath: helping get things back together, my boss and his frustration," said employee Kyani Bones.

Just four weeks ago, the owner says people broke in through the basement.

"No this is the second, and we have three locations. This is the sixth time at Creme Brlée," said Bones.

Police also received a call about a burglary alarm from the owner of Fiore on the 700 block of South Front Street.

Officials say a side window was broken, and the suspects - two males wearing hooded sweatshirts and gloves -- left with an empty money bag.

Police say all three incidents are still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.