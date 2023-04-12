School mourns teacher killed in Dunkin' drive-thru in Cheltenham; suspect still at large

A local school is mourning the loss of a beloved teacher, who was shot and killed at a Dunkin' drive-thru on Tuesday morning.

Rachel King's front license plate had "teacher life" written on it, displaying her passion for the job.

The suspect in the killing of 35-year-old Rachel King remains at large.

Rachel King

King was a teacher at Mastery Charter's Grover Cleveland Elementary School in the Tioga-Nicetown section of Philadelphia.

"We're heartbroken," said Scott Gordon, CEO of Mastery Charter Schools.

King's murder happened in the Melrose Shopping Center on Cheltenham Avenue, which was down the street from her home in Elkins Park.

Gordon delayed the start of school Wednesday and brought in support staff with social workers to help those who are grieving.

"She was really the heart of this community and to lose her is just a tremendous blow for the kids, the families, for the staff," Gordon said.

Gordon said King taught 7th- and 8th-grade history and had been at the school for 10 years.

Her front license plate had "teacher life" written on it, displaying her passion for the job.

"She was the person who organizes things like graduations and trips. She was just a remarkable and very special person," Gordon said.

Right now, Cheltenham police are looking for a light-colored sedan, possibly a Ford or Mercury.

Pictured: The vehicle sought in connection with the murder at a Cheltenham Twp. drive-thru on Tuesday morning.

Investigators said a man driving the vehicle got out of the car with a hood over his head, walked up to King's SUV, and fatally shot her.

Her 11-year-old son was in the back seat but was not physically harmed.

"My condolences to the family," said school parent Javon Armstrong.

Other parents and guardians are also thinking of her family.

"It's just sad for her to lose her life like that. She was out here doing good, helping the children," said Vivian Rainey.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact Cheltenham police.