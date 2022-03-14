FYI Philly

Get Glowing with Radiate Joy Skincare, made from the 'tree of life'

By Bethany Owings
Get Glowing with Radiate Joy skincare products

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Radiate Joy is a plant-based skincare made with Baobab oil.

Baobab oil is a superfood that comes from the African Savannah known as the "tree of life."

Founder Joy Genuardi Mears sources her ingredients from an indigenous community in Northern Ghana. The hydrating oil is rich in Vitamin C, A, F and antioxidants.

At the moment, Mears offers three kinds of products: Baobob Oil, Anti-Aging Serum and Illuminating Baobab Oil.

Mears says she transformed her life during the pandemic when she found the fountain of youth in the tree of life. Now she wants to help everyone find their joy.

You can find her products at boutiques in the city and suburbs, including Local PHL Market.

Mears also donates a portion of proceeds to organizations that help empower women and support their mental health.

Enjoy a special 50% off discount for your entire cart using the code "6ABC" at checkout (Offer good until March 19).

Local PHL Market
1135 Pine Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19107
