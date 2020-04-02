Arts & Entertainment

Voices of support from the radio voices you know so well!

Radio hosts from stations across the dial are still playing music, entertaining their listeners, and sharing crucial information during the COVID-19 crisis.

Many are working from home, some are in almost-empty studios - but what they have in common is that they are still on the air, making sure that your day has a little normalcy to it, with their voices, their music and their entertainment.

Several shared these video messages with Action News, to share with you, giving a look at their unusual workspaces. They all also had messages of support for all of you.

We will continue to add their videos as they come in and we air them on Action News at 12:30 every afternoon.
Thank you to:

Crockett from 100.7 WLEV
Frankie Darcell from WDAS
Andre Gardner from WMGK
Patty Jackson from WDAS
Jammin' Jesse from Radio 104.5

Jesse from 99.5 WJBR
Valerie Knight from 106.1 The Breeze
Mike and Steph from B104
Amber Miller from Radio 104.5
Rach on the Radio from Q102
Kathy Romano from WMMR

100,7's Crockett is sharing space with an old Christmas tree in his closet, er, broadcast booth



Jesse from the Mix 99.5 in Delaware gives us a tour of her home studio and her special Snuggie



Mike and Steph in the Morning from B104 are doing everything they can to keep things normal, when nothing is normal



A message from WDAS Radio 105.3 and Frankie Darcell. She is in this with you!



Philadelphia's Patty Jackson has a message of hope and love for all of Philadelphia



What Jammin' Jesse from 104.5 is trying to do on air



Valerie Knight from 106.1 the breeze is on the air, because that's what radio hosts do, whether they're feeling good or not, and she is there for her listeners.



104.5's Amber Miller on the joy of being on air now



Rach on the Radio from Q102 is broadcasting from home, but her mission remains the same



Kathy Romano is broadcasting from home for 93.3 WMMR's Preston and Steve Show, despite her cats!

