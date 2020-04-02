Voices of support from the radio voices you know so well!

Many are working from home, some are in almost-empty studios - but what they have in common is that they are still on the air, making sure that your day has a little normalcy to it, with their voices, their music and their entertainment.
Several shared these video messages with Action News, to share with you, giving a look at their unusual workspaces. They all also had messages of support for all of you.
We will continue to add their videos as they come in and we air them on Action News at 12:30 every afternoon.
Thank you to:
Crockett from 100.7 WLEV
Frankie Darcell from WDAS
Andre Gardner from WMGK
Patty Jackson from WDAS
Jammin' Jesse from Radio 104.5
Jesse from 99.5 WJBR
Valerie Knight from 106.1 The Breeze
Mike and Steph from B104
Amber Miller from Radio 104.5
Rach on the Radio from Q102
Kathy Romano from WMMR