Philadelphia grassroots effort helps raise funds for Puerto Rico earthquake victims

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Community members in Philadelphia came together to help the victims affected by the earthquakes in Puerto Rico.It was more than just music that funneled through the airwaves Sunday in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia.DJs at Taller Puertorriqueño were on the air to send a message on behalf of the people on the earthquake-stricken island.For six hours their goal: getting every one of the operators on the line with a donor to help raise money for aid to Puerto Rico.The appropriately named event, "Sound waves from PA to PR" was spearheaded by the grassroots organization in the city, Unidos Pa'PR"We are one. Our people are hurting in Puerto Rico and from here from Philadelphia we can say that there is a community that cares and loves them," said Rev. Bonnie Camarada member and Salvation Army director of partnerships.The organization got its start more than two years ago as a way to raise money for Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricanes Irma and Maria.Through community partnerships, they were able to raise around $400,000 at that time.Now, the group is hoping to have similar success with events like the radiothon."From A to Z I will say, from beginning to end we have seen volunteers, people from different organizations in the Hispanic community to come and really see what can be done, how we can come together to help Puerto Rico," said Camarada.Councilmember Maria Quinones-Sanchez, who is also part of the effort, says every cent collected is going to groups that have been carefully vetted and already doing work in Puerto Rico."This effort is going to go through grassroots organizations on the ground doing the work, today we support Puerto Rico through these contributions. This year we're going to vote for Puerto Rico to make they get the help that they need," said the councilwoman.It will take a few days before its known how much money was raised during the radiothon.