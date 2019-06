Archbishop Carroll High School teacher charged with sexual assault involving student

EMBED >More News Videos High school teacher appears in court on sexual assault charges. George Solis has more on Action News at 5 p.m. on May 1, 2019.

RADNOR, Pa. (WPVI) -- An employee at Archbishop Carroll High School is facing charges after authorities say he had illegal contact with a student.According to Radnor police, 33-year-old Christopher Serpentine was arrested on Wednesday on four counts of institutional sexual assault.Action News has learned Serpentine was a former fine arts teacher at the school.Police say the alleged incidents occurred between April and June 2017. on and off school property.The female accuser was a senior at the time and decided to come forward to Radnor police a few weeks ago, at the end of May. She told authorities the relationship with Serpentine continued after she graduated.Authorities say she provided them with an iPad that contained romantic messages between the student and school employee. The relationship started after the two met in the library and began playing a cell phone trivia game. From there, Serpentine allegedly gave the student his work cell phone. Earlier this year, music teacher Jeremiah Triplett, 30, who also worked at Archbishop Carroll High School, was arrested for allegedly having sexual contact with a student.Serpentine was released on $100,000 bail.The Radnor Police are asking any victims or witnesses that may have knowledge of Serpentine's actions to contact them at 610-688-0500.