Archbishop Carroll High School teacher charged with sexual assault involving student

According to Radnor police, 33-year-old Christopher Serpentine was arrested on Wednesday on four counts of institutional sexual assault.
Action News has learned Serpentine was a former fine arts teacher at the school.
Police say the alleged incidents occurred between April and June 2017. on and off school property.
The female accuser was a senior at the time and decided to come forward to Radnor police a few weeks ago, at the end of May. She told authorities the relationship with Serpentine continued after she graduated.
Authorities say she provided them with an iPad that contained romantic messages between the student and school employee. The relationship started after the two met in the library and began playing a cell phone trivia game. From there, Serpentine allegedly gave the student his work cell phone.
Earlier this year, music teacher Jeremiah Triplett, 30, who also worked at Archbishop Carroll High School, was arrested for allegedly having sexual contact with a student.
Serpentine was released on $100,000 bail.
The Radnor Police are asking any victims or witnesses that may have knowledge of Serpentine's actions to contact them at 610-688-0500.
The Archbishop Carroll High School released this statement to parents on Wednesday:
Dear Archbishop John Carroll High School Community,
As you may have seen in news reports that surfaced this afternoon, Mr. Christopher Serpentine, our Theater Director, has been arrested and faces four counts of institutional sexual assault. The alleged activity, which led to his arrest is purported to have occurred during the 2017 school year on school grounds. The matter does not involve any current student.
Recently, school administration received notification through a third party that concerns regarding Mr. Serpentine's interactions with students had been reported. This notification instructed us to monitor his activity on school grounds. Out of an abundance of caution, we placed him on administrative leave and entirely restricted his access to campus. Last week, we were contacted by the Radnor Township Police Department in connection with this matter.
We cooperated fully with the Radnor Township Police Department as it investigated Mr. Serpentine over the past week. Earlier today, law enforcement formally announced the criminal charges. We were not aware that such an announcement was forthcoming and did not have prior knowledge regarding details of the charges.
Prior to beginning employment with our school, Mr. Serpentine obtained clear criminal record checks as well as child abuse clearances. In addition, he completed mandatory safe environment training programs. He is on administrative leave without access to school grounds pending the outcome of the criminal matter at hand.
We fully realize that recent weeks have been challenging ones for all members of our community. Please know that we will take all possible steps to support our students and school families. We are encouraging our young men and women to speak with counselors should they need those services. In the coming days, we will monitor the situation at school to ensure that we are providing all possible modes of support.
In addition, we strongly encourage parents speak to their children regarding this matter. If you have any concerns that should be reported to law enforcement, please contact the Radnor Township Police Department at 610-688-0503.
We would like to direct your attention to the Archdiocesan Office for Child and Youth Protection (OCYP) website (www.childyouthprotection.org) which contains resources for parents and information about how the Archdiocese is actively working to create a safe environment for children and young people. Both our school and OCYP are available to provide support to students and families who are in need.
The well-being of our students remains our first priority at Archbishop John Carroll High School. We will always take every step possible to ensure a safe and welcoming environment for the young people we serve. Know that any report of misconduct will always be taken seriously and reported to the appropriate authorities. Should you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact us. Be assured of our prayers for you and your families during the coming summer months and always.
Sincerely,
Mr. Francis E. Fox
President
Dr. Anchen Schulz, Ph.D.'
Principal