Archbishop Carroll music teacher appears in court on charges he sexually assaulted student

RADNOR, Pa. (WPVI) -- A Main Line high school music teacher who has been charged with sexual contact with a student appeared in front of a judge Wednesday morning.

Jeremiah Triplett, 30, of the 1400 block of Limeklin Pike in Dresher, appeared before Magisterial District Justice Leon Hunter on multiple charges including selling liquor to a minor, endangering the welfare of children and unlawful contact with a minor.

The Radnor Police Department said they received information in March regarding possible sexual contact between a male teacher at Archbishop Carroll High School and a juvenile female student.

Detectives said an investigation revealed that during the school year, Triplett, a music teacher at the high school, gave THC laced edibles, including brownies and Nutella crackers, along with gummy bears laced with CBD oil, to two students.

Authorities said Triplett would bring plastic bags of brownies and shopping bags full of mini-liquor bottles to school, to share with the two juveniles.

According to police Triplett also vaped nicotine products with the juveniles, blowing the smoke into one another's mouths, and that during these contacts, Triplett also kissed the female victim and grabbed her buttocks, telling her he could not wait until she turned 18 years old.

"Jeremiah Triplett used his position of trust and authority as a teacher to prey on students and endangered their health by providing them with THC infused food," said District Attorney Katayoun Copeland. "I would like to commend the victims for their courage in coming forward and providing information to ensure the defendant will be held accountable for his actions."

