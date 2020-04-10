Forest fire burns roughly 1,000 acres in Cumberland County; fire not under control

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Crews in South Jersey are working to control a forest fire on Thursday night.

The fire broke out around 5:30 p.m. in Cumberland County near the Millville Airport.

Officials tell Action News the fire has consumed roughly 1,000 acres and the blaze is still not under control.

The wind is hampering the efforts to contain the blaze.

It's still unclear how the fire started.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
