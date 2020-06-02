Society

The Rainbow Disney Collection 2020 is here for Pride Month

The Walt Disney Company is getting ready to celebrate Pride Month in style.

The Rainbow Disney Collection 2020 is here with an array of over 20 products to choose from. Items include ear headbands, T-shirts, tanks, plush toys, accessories and pins -- just to name a few.

In recognition of Pride Month 2020 and in honor of the Rainbow Disney Collection, Disney is donating $100,000 to GLSEN, a leading education organization working to create safe and inclusive K-12 schools for LGBTQ+ students.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
