New Jersey woman arrested after 'rainbow' fentanyl found in LEGO box

The DEA said it was important to sound the alarm about rainbow fentanyl before Halloween since the pills can look like candy.

Authorities allegedly found a powerful narcotic packaged like candy and placed into LEGO boxes.

A New Jersey woman was arrested after a recent traffic stop in New York City in which authorities allegedly found a powerful narcotic packaged like candy and placed into LEGO boxes.

The brightly-colored drug, dubbed "rainbow fentanyl," has become what federal drug agents on Tuesday called "every parent's worst nightmare."

The arrest of Trenton resident Letitia Bush happened on September 28 when agents and officers stopped a vehicle on the Manhattan side of the Lincoln Tunnel that allegedly contained 15,000 multicolored pills.

The drugs have an estimated street value of $300,000. Bush is charged with criminal possession in the first and third degrees.

The pills were imprinted with "30 M" to resemble 30mg oxycodone hydrochloride pills, usually prescribed to treat severe pain after an operation or a serious injury.

"The pills look like candy," said New York City's special narcotics prosecutor Bridgette Brennan. "We believe it is critically important to educate the public about this new form fentanyl is taking."

The DEA and law enforcement partners say it's the first significant seizure of rainbow fentanyl.

Rainbow fentanyl began showing up on the streets on the West Coast in February and has gradually made its way across the country.

The multicolored pills are similar looking to party drugs and are meant to be more appealing so Mexican cartels responsible for trafficking them can cultivate a new market among younger people, according to the DEA's Frank Tarrentino, who called it "newly packaged poison."

"Fentanyl is everywhere and it is on everything," Tarrentino said.

The DEA says it seized 36 million lethal doses nationally after launching a 15-week enforcement and education campaign titled, "One Pill Can Kill."