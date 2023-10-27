Randolph Technical high school program prepares students to become EMT's, firefighters

For more than a decade, the program has become a pipeline for students looking to become first responders.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's the only Philadelphia high school that prepares students to be Emergency medical technicians and fire fighters.

The EMT/Fire Academy Program at Randolph High school has been around for more than a decade and ahead of National First Responders Day on October 28, we see how the program is showing teens avenues to serve their community.

Through a partnership with the Philadelphia Fire Department, Randolph Technical high school students work and train each day from 7:30 a.m. until noon in the school's EMT/Fire academy program.

The career and technical education is embedded into their school curriculum.

"They learn BLS skills-oxygen administration, scene safety, splint and wound," said .Lt. Giovanni Crooks, program coordinator Randolph High school

Students must apply into the EMT and Fire programs, which this year has between 11-22 students.

"As a little kid I always wanted to be a help or use for my community," said 12th grader, Luis Diaz.

Through the program, Diaz became a certified EMT and is already responding to calls.

"It makes me feel proud of myself to do something that not everybody gets to do" he said.

"It wasn't long ago that I actually went on a call with one of our former students and that's just some of the rewards we get for being down here," said Lt. Larry Carroll.

For more than a decade, the program has become a pipeline for students looking to become first responders.

"This is a good opportunity for me to be 17 years old, learn the same thing that grown adults are doing," said 11th grader Muhammad Johnson.

The program provides the students with hands on, real world experience.

"They're 16,17, 18 years old working with great responsibility, saving lives, working with community, and the community is entrusting their lives with the teens," said Lt. Crooks.