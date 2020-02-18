Delaware delivery driver charged with raping teenager

The Delaware State Police have arrested 27 year old Robert Peal of Townsend, on multiple sexual assault related charges.

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- A 27-year-old Delaware delivery driver has been arrested for raping a 15-year-old girl, state police said Tuesday.

Robert Peal of Townsend has been charged with rape 3rd degree- victim is less than 16 years of age and defendant is more than 10 years older than victim (4 counts), and sexual solicitation of a child under 18 (11 counts).

Authorities said Peal, who was working as a driver for DHL, met the victim on October 8 when he delivered a package to her home.

They said the two then engaged in an ongoing sexual relationship which continued through the last week of November 2019.

Police notified DHL of the allegations. They said DHL representatives cooperated with their investigation.

Peal surrendered to detectives on Monday and he was formally charged.

Peal was arraigned and then released after posting $375,000 secured bail.

The Delaware State Police is asking anyone that has information regarding this incident or any other possible information involving criminal acts related to Peal to contact Detective A. Lloyd of the Troop 2 Major Crimes Unit by calling 302-365-8411.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
newark (delaware)townsendrapesolicitationteenagersexual assault
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News