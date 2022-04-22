New sustainable shop Ray’s Reusables opens in Northern Liberties

NORTHERN LIBERTIES (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia woman has made it her mission to cut down on plastic waste, bringing her reusable concept closer to the front doors of customers at her new storefront in Northern Liberties.
After offering deals on wheels, Ray's Reusables has opened a low-waste store front that offers Earth-friendly necessities. It's taking going green to the next level.
The store sells toilet paper made from from recycled paper products and also carries soaps, toothpastes and even body wash.
But at it's heart, Rays Reusables is a bulk refill station - think shampoo, conditioner, lotion and even laundry detergent.
"It really doesn't make sense that every time that you need more of a product, to chuck a bottle and buy a brand new bottle - especially when it's always plastic bottles," said owner, Ray Daly.
Customers can BYOB (bring your own bottle!) or buy a reusable aluminum or glass bottle to refill every time you runout of what you need.
Before opening her storefront in March, Daly spent her days pulling up to farmer's markets in the city in her van that is outfitted as a mobile refill station.
She made a name for herself by bringing low-waste lifestyle products to Philly neighborhoods.
"I really appreciate the dedication that a lot of my customers over the last year and half who have sought me out at markets have had. It really takes a lot preparation and slow attentiveness to what you have and what you need and I think that's a really beautiful thing to cultivate," she said.
Daly says she choose a brick and mortar storefront after a few years on the road because she wanted to bring her sustainable store closer to their front doors.
For more information, visit: Ray's Reusables online
