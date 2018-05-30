Reading police search for 2 arson suspects

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the report from Action News at 4 p.m. on May 30, 2018. (WPVI)

READING, Pa. (WPVI) --
Reading police are trying to track down a pair of alleged firebugs before they strike again.

Surveillance pictures released Wednesday show what appear to be two young men setting fire to a trash can.

Police say the suspects also set fire to a motorcycle. That fire spread to a car.

The incidents happened early Sunday morning on West Greenwich and Weiser Streets.

Melted trash cans and charred street signs still remain in the neighborhoods.

If you have any information you are asked to contact police.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
arson investigationpennsylvania newsReading
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News