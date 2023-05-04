Multiple stores at Reading Terminal Market closed due to power outage

The rest of the market will remain open until 6 p.m.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Nearly two dozen stores inside Philadelphia's Reading Terminal Market are temporarily closed Thursday due to a power outage impacting the building.

It was not known when the issues would be fixed.

Here is the list of the stores forced to close:

- Butcher's Pantry

- By George Pizza, Pasta & Cheesesteaks

- Contessa's French Linens

- DiNic's

- Down Home Diner

- Downtown Cheese

- Famous 4th Street Cookie Company

- Kismet Bialys

- Little Marrakesh Bazaar

- Little Thai Market

- Ma Lessie's Chicken & Waffles

- Market Bakery

- Mueller Chocolate Company

- O.K. Produce

- Old City Coffee (main)

- Pearl's Oyster Bar

- Profi's Creperie

- Really Reel Ginger

- Sang Kee Peking Duck

- Sweet Nina's

- Tea Leaf

- Termini Brothers Bakery

Mercato deliveries and curb-side pickup are currently unavailable from the impacted merchants.

The rest of the market will remain open until 6 p.m.