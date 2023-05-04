Multiple stores at Reading Terminal Market closed due to power outage

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Nearly two dozen stores inside Philadelphia's Reading Terminal Market are temporarily closed Thursday due to a power outage impacting the building.
It was not known when the issues would be fixed.
Here is the list of the stores forced to close:
- Butcher's Pantry
- By George Pizza, Pasta & Cheesesteaks
- Contessa's French Linens
- DiNic's
- Down Home Diner
- Downtown Cheese
- Famous 4th Street Cookie Company
- Kismet Bialys
- Little Marrakesh Bazaar
- Little Thai Market
- Ma Lessie's Chicken & Waffles
- Market Bakery
- Mueller Chocolate Company
- O.K. Produce
- Old City Coffee (main)
- Pearl's Oyster Bar
- Profi's Creperie
- Really Reel Ginger
- Sang Kee Peking Duck
- Sweet Nina's
- Tea Leaf
- Termini Brothers Bakery
Mercato deliveries and curb-side pickup are currently unavailable from the impacted merchants.
The rest of the market will remain open until 6 p.m.