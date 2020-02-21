Real Estate

13-story apartment complex could be coming to Northern Liberties

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Northern Liberties could soon see some big changes.

A 13-story apartment complex with ground-floor retail space is planned to replace a strip mall located on Spring Garden Street between 5th and 6th Street.

According to the plans submitted to Philadelphia's Civic Design Review, the apartment will feature 382 apartments with more than 200 parking spaces.

Renderings by BLT Architects reveals what the final product would look like.

Credit: BLT ARCHITECTS



Credit: BLT ARCHITECTS



The new development project would replace a strip mall that houses more than a half dozen businesses, including a Dollar General, pet store and liquor store.

CREDIT / BLT ARCHITECTS



The block between 5th and 6th Street has seen some renovation over the past few years with Yards Brewing Company now across the street and a brand-new Target just blocks away.

The CRD will discuss the project during a meeting on March 3.
