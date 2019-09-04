Real Estate

MTV's 'Jersey Shore' house now available for rent in Seaside Heights

SEASIDE HEIGHTS, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Break out the hair gel and suntan lotion - now is your chance to stay at the iconic house where MTV's "Jersey Shore" was filmed.

The six bedroom, one bathroom home is in Seaside Heights and is now available to rent on booking.com.

The original cast members - including Snooki, the Situation, DJ Pauly D and JWoww - all stayed in the house during the show's original run and it looks exactly as it did when they lived there, even down to the infamous duck phone.

The house can accommodate up to 11 guests and is just a four minute walk to the famous Seaside Heights boardwalk.

If you want to get the full GTL experience, rates are around $3,000 a night.
