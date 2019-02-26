REAL ESTATE

Owners of Maple Glen house with adult playground have YouTube show

EMBED </>More Videos

Owners of a Montco house with adult playground have a YouTube show. Rick Williams has more on Action News at 5 p.m. on Feb. 26, 2019.

By
MAPLE GLEN, Pa. (WPVI) --
The owners of a Montgomery County house with an adult playground in the basement now have a show on YouTube.

The upscale house is nestled in a quiet community in Maple Glen. Inside, along with hardwood floors, crown molding and a gourmet kitchen is a custom-built adult pleasure den, complete with whips, chains and other adult items.

The realtor has dubbed the house "50 Shades of Maple Glen."

EMBED More News Videos

'50 Shades of Maple Glen': Pennsylvania real estate listing includes a spicy adult den. Watch the report from 6abc.com on February 8, 2019. Photo credit: Gary Schemp.


The house is still on the market for $750,000 but instead of lowering the price, the owners have decided to list it on Airbnb, which means you can rent it with or without access to the sexy basement.

Another development, the owners now have a show on YouTube, where you can view episodes of how the house came to be and even take a virtual tour.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestatepennsylvania newsbuzzworthyreal estatesexUpper Dublin Township
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
REAL ESTATE
Renting in Trenton: What will $900 get you?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Philadelphia, right now
What does $800 rent you in Lancaster, today?
What will $1,300 rent you in Washington Square, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Mother, daughter charged in murders of 5 relatives
Guilty verdict in NJ trial of man accused in classmate's murder
Family alleges hazing in crash that injured 4 students in Del.
Police arrest city worker in South Philadelphia sex assaults
Couple unearths history beneath Northern Liberties home
Man sought in rape, kidnapping and assault case in Delaware
Human remains found in Center City
'Friend' who posted bail for R. Kelly identified
Show More
House collapses in West Kensington
Cement mixer and FedEx truck collide in Delaware County
Police: Thief captured on video stealing from stroller in Fishtown
Family says Nest camera taken over by hacker
Parents, you will sleep again... when your child is 6
More News