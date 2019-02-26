EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5127924" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> '50 Shades of Maple Glen': Pennsylvania real estate listing includes a spicy adult den. Watch the report from 6abc.com on February 8, 2019. Photo credit: Gary Schemp.

The owners of a Montgomery County house with an adult playground in the basement now have a show on YouTube.The upscale house is nestled in a quiet community in Maple Glen. Inside, along with hardwood floors, crown molding and a gourmet kitchen is a custom-built adult pleasure den, complete with whips, chains and other adult items.The realtor has dubbed the house "50 Shades of Maple Glen."The house is still on the market for $750,000 but instead of lowering the price, the owners have decided to list it on Airbnb, which means you can rent it with or without access to the sexy basement.Another development, the owners now have a show on YouTube, where you can view episodes of how the house came to be and even take a virtual tour.-----