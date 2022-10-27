Delaware Valley man starring in new Hulu drama 'Reasonable Doubt'

Wilmington's own Sean Patrick Thomas plays a billionaire accused of murdering a woman that he's having an affair with.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Streaming right now on Hulu, a brand new show inspired by a celebrity attorney who has represented the likes of O.J. Simpson, the Kardashians, Lindsay Lohan, Justin Bieber, and the late Tupac Shakur.

It's called Reasonable Doubt, and it's the vision of executive producer Kerry Washington.

One of the stars is from right here in the Delaware Valley.

He hires attorney Jax Stewart to handle the case.

Her character is loosely based on celebrity attorney Shawn Holley, who is a co-executive producer on the show.

Thomas says this show is a juicy one.

"Nobody on the show is all good or all bad," Thomas says. "That's the hallmark of a great drama, in my opinion. You never know who's going to be around. The show is that good. You never know who is going to live and who is going to die. That's what makes the show good."

'Reasonable Doubt' is a presentation of the Onyx Collective, a new platform within Hulu where the storytelling is driven by artists of color on and off camera.

"That's really what it's about -- just putting everybody in a position to succeed, putting everybody in a position to be on equal footing," Thomas says. "We're giving everybody an opportunity to shine and show how brilliant that they are."

Thomas says that energy was felt on the set.

"That adds to the performance, in my opinion," Thomas says. "It makes everybody feel a little bit more comfortable, a little bit more free, a little bit more creative. I think that's why this show has a little extra sense of a secret sauce that you just can't quite put your finger on."

Washington also directed the premiere episode.

Fun fact: she starred alongside Thomas in 'Save the Last Dance' in 2001.

