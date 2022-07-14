Red Brick Distillery crafting whiskey, gin and other spirits in Kensington

KENSINGTON, Pa. (WPVI) -- Red Brick Craft Distillery is known for small-batch craft spirits.Owner Brian Forrest turned his hobby into a business in 2014.Whiskey was the flagship creation but they also launched with a signature spirit called "Into the Woods."It's a spirit made with Pennsylvania Black Birch aged in oak casks for nearly three years.The Kensington space offers tours on Saturdays (reservations recommended) for guests to see how the distillery operates and they offer samples of each of the different flavors they offer.Guests can try the pineapple rum or the newest offering, gin. They also serve cocktails in the tasting room to sample spirit-forward drinks.2628 Martha Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125