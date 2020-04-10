Easter Sunday Virtual Mass and Services around the region

For Easter Sunday, 6abc will be broadcasting weekly Mass with the Archdiocese of Philadelphia at both 5:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on 6abc. The Mass will also be streamed live at 6abc.com/themass.
Here are more local services you can view online from around the region.
We also have a long list of other religious services that are streaming online.
Archbishop John Carroll Radnor
Good Friday Liturgy at 3 p.m.; Father Andrew Ciferni's first Holy Week talk is posted to Daylesford Abbey's social media platforms.
All livestreamed videos will also be recorded and posted for later viewing on YouTube and here.
Christ Community Bible Church
Easter Sunday worship will be streamed live at 10 a.m. via Facebook live.
Christ Church South Philly
We will be streaming our service April 12, at 10 a.m. on Facebook and Youtube.
Davisville Church (Southampton)
Mass will be streamed live at 9 a.m. on Facebook Live.
Gloucester County Community Church
Watch their Good Friday and Easter services online at Gcccpray.online.church
Maternity B.V.M. Parish, Philadelphia:
Good Friday Celebration at 3 p.m.; Easter Sunday Mass at 9:30 a.m.
Services will be streamed live via Facebook.
Mother of Divine Providence, King of Prussia
Good Friday Liturgy of the Lord's Passion at 3 p.m.; Easter Sunday Mass at 10 a.m.
Livestream is available through Facebook and the parish website.
Our Lady of Consolation Parish, Parkesburg
Good Friday Solemn Liturgy of the Lord's Passion at 3 p.m.; Easter Mass at 9:30 a.m.
Services will be livestreamed via Facebook and available anytime for later viewing.
Risen Hope Church Virtual Easter Service (Drexel Hill)
Come celebrate with us at our virtual Easter Sunday service at 4 p.m., stream it on Facebook live
Riverfront Church (Wilmington)
Easter Sunrise Service will be held on Sunday at 6 a.m. and livestreamed via Facebook Live.
St. Agnes Parish, West Chester
Good Friday celebration at 3 p.m.; Easter Sunday Mass at 10:30 a.m. (English) and 12 p.m. (Spanish). Livestream videos are available on the parish Facebook page and website.
St. Bernadette of Lourdes Parish, Drexel Hill
Good Friday Liturgy at 3 p.m.; Easter Sunday Masses at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Mass can be livestreamed at Stbl.org/view-mass-online
St. Charles Borromeo Parish, Bensalem
Good Friday Liturgy of the Passion of the Lord at 3 p.m. (English) and 7 p.m. (Spanish); Easter Sunday Mass at 10 a.m. (English) and 12 p.m. (Spanish)
Livestream available on parish Facebook page and Youtube.
St. Columbkill Parish, Boyertown, and St. Philip Neri Parish, Pennsburg (combined services)
Good Friday of the Passion of the Lord at 3 p.m. . Easter Sunday, April 12: Mass at 11 a.m. livestreamed on St. Columbkill Parish Facebook page.
Both services will be livestreamed on St. Columbkill Parish Facebook page.
St. Eleanor Parish, Collegeville
Good Friday Celebration of the Passion of Our Lord at 3 p.m.; - Easter Sunday, April 12: Mass at 10 a.m.
Videos are livestreamed on the parish YouTube channel, Facebook page and website.
St. Elizabeth Parish, Upper Uwchlan
Good Friday, April 10: Celebration of the Passion at 3 p.m.; - Easter Sunday, April 12: Mass at 10 a.m.
Services will be livestreamed and available to watch anytime after on the parish's website.
St. John Chrysostom Parish, Wallingford
Good Friday Liturgy at 3 p.m. (English); - Easter Sunday Mass at 7 a.m. (American Sign Language)
All liturgies are pre-recorded and posted to YouTube channel.
St. Matthew Parish, Philadelphia
Good Friday Celebration at 3 p.m.; Stations of the Cross at 7 p.m.; Easter Sunday Mass at 11 a.m.
Live videos will be streamed on Facebook, where they will remain after the livestream for later viewing.
St. William Parish, Pakistani Community, Philadelphia
Good Friday Service at 3 p.m. (Urdu); Easter Sunday Mass at 12 p.m. (Urdu)
View the livestream via Facebook.
Sovereign Grace Church (Marlton, N.J.)
Easter service will be livestreamed at 10 a.m. Sunday on their YouTube channel.
Tabernacle Baptist Church of Burlington N.J.
Join us for our Easter Sunday service, Sunday at 10 a.m. Just RSVP on Facebook to join the live stream.
The Episcopal Church at the University of Pennsylvania
Good Friday Noon; Easter Day 11:15 a.m.
Easter Day
11:15 a.m. National Cathedral Watch Party on Facebook and 12:30 p.m. St. Mary's Zoom BYO-Coffee Hour
Services can be livestreamed here.
Saint Dorothy Parish
Please join us on our YouTube channel to celebrate Easter mass with Father Murphy. The video will be available at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday.
The Resurrection Center
Easter Sunday service will be livestreamed at 7:30, 9 and 11:30 a.m. via TRCLive.org.
Unity Church of Christ (Mount Laurel)
Easter Sunday Service will be streamed live at 9 a.m. via Facebook Live.
Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish, Norristown
Good Friday Service at 3 p.m.; Easter Sunday Mass at 7:30 a.m. All livestreamed videos will be recorded and made available on the parish website.
White Rock Baptist Church
Worship service will be streamed via Facebook live beginning at 9 a.m. on Sunday.