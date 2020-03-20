How to stream local worship services online during Covid-19 shutdown

But there's good news. Many of these services are available for viewing online.
We've compiled a list below and will be adding more as they become available.
BAPTIST CHURCHES
Bethany Baptist Church - Lindenwold, NJ - livestream available online at Go2bethany.com.
Bethlehem Baptist Church - sermons available on YouTube. Get more info on their Website.
Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church - livestream at enontab.org.
Sharon Baptist Church - Livestream available at thesbc.org. The church is also offering noon time prayer via conference call, information is available on their Facebook. To receive updates text "sharon" to 57838.
CATHOLIC MASS
Archbishop Nelson Perez will Live stream his mass services and sermons via his Facebook page.
St. Thomas - Members of the church will be outside Sunday morning providing drive-through communion from 10-11:30 a.m. They plan to be online for evening services in the coming weeks.
EPISCOPAL
Episcopal Diocese of Pennsylvania - live stream online at diopa.org
UNITARIAN
First Unitarian Church of Philadelphia - Online services available via Zoom online (Meeting ID: 145 662 677)
Main Line Unitarian Church - livestream available at mluc.org
JEWISH SYNOGAUGES
Adath Israel - Livestream available at Adathisrael.org
Beth Am Israel - Livestream available at Bethamisrael.org
Congregation Rodeph Shalom - Shabbat livestream begins at 6 p.m. Friday night and Saturday morning on their website and Facebook page.com.
Har Zion Temple - Livestream available at Harziontemple.org
Old York Temple Beth AM Shabbat livestreamed on Facebook. For more info, visit https://rodephshalom.org/
MORE CHURCHES/NON-DENOMINATIONAL CONGREGASSIONS
Beacon Presbyterian Church - The church is starting its virtual worships via the livestream on their website: Thewordatbeacon.org
Christ Church (Old City) - Livestream 10 a.m. on Sundays at christchurchphila.com.
Church of Christian Compassion - Livestream is held Sunday at 9 a.m. Sunday via website and Facebook page
Circle of Hope - Interactive livestream runs Sunday at 5 p.m. at Circleofhope.net/onlinemeeting
Dare to Imagine Church - livestream available at d2ic.org
Epic Church (several locations) - Archived Sermons are available online at epic.church/watch
Mt. Airy Church of God & Christ - Livestream available at mtairycogic.com
Mother Bethel African (Episcopal) - Offering livestream services via Facebook at 9:30 a.m. on Sundays.
New Covenant Church (Germantown) - Livestream is available for Sunday services at 9:30am, check their website for viewing information.
Northeast Community Church (West Philly) - Offering virtual services in three different languages Dash Chinese, American and Albanian. You can find the services information on their website.
Presbyterian Church (Chestnut Hill) - Livestream is available on Facebook at 10 a.m. on Sundays.
Victory Christian Fellowship Church (Wilmington, DE) - Livestreams are available for services on Saturday at 8 a.m. and Sunday at 9 a.m. via victoryexperience.com.