How to stream local worship services online during Covid-19 shutdown

The continued threat of the spread of the coronavirus has led local leaders to place a ban on large gatherings of people. Local houses of Worships have fallen victim to the shutdowns with services across the region postponed indefinitely.But there's good news. Many of these services are available for viewing online.We've compiled a list below and will be adding more as they become available.- Lindenwold, NJ - livestream available online at Go2bethany.com - sermons available on YouTube . Get more info on their Website - livestream at enontab.org - Livestream available at thesbc.org . The church is also offering noon time prayer via conference call, information is available on their Facebook . To receive updates text "sharon" to 57838.will Live stream his mass services and sermons via his Facebook page - Members of the church will be outside Sunday morning providing drive-through communion from 10-11:30 a.m. They plan to be online for evening services in the coming weeks.- live stream online at diopa.org - Online services available via Zoom online (Meeting ID: 145 662 677)- livestream available at mluc.org - Livestream available at Adathisrael.org - Livestream available at Bethamisrael.org - Shabbat livestream begins at 6 p.m. Friday night and Saturday morning on their website and Facebook page.com - Livestream available at Harziontemple.org Shabbat livestreamed on Facebook . For more info, visit https://rodephshalom.org/ - The church is starting its virtual worships via the livestream on their website: Thewordatbeacon.org - Livestream 10 a.m. on Sundays at christchurchphila.com - Livestream is held Sunday at 9 a.m. Sunday via website and Facebook page- Interactive livestream runs Sunday at 5 p.m. at Circleofhope.net/onlinemeeting - livestream available at d2ic.org (several locations) - Archived Sermons are available online at epic.church/watch - Livestream available at mtairycogic.com - Offering livestream services via Facebook at 9:30 a.m. on Sundays.- Livestream is available for Sunday services at 9:30am, check their website for viewing information.- Offering virtual services in three different languages Dash Chinese, American and Albanian. You can find the services information on their website - Livestream is available on Facebook at 10 a.m. on Sundays.- Livestreams are available for services on Saturday at 8 a.m. and Sunday at 9 a.m. via victoryexperience.com