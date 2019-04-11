Saint Katharine Drexel: The Holy Heiress

Saint Katharine Drexel: The Early Years
Born into extreme wealth, Katharine Drexel grew up a child of privilege and no one would likely have guessed she would one day be a nun much less a saint.
Saint Katharine Drexel: The Religious Life
Even as a teenager, Katharine Drexel struggled to understand how she could want for nothing in a world where there was so much need. So she gave it all up-dedicating her life and her fortune to serving the poor among Native and African American populations.
Saint Katharine Drexel: The Road to Canonization
The path to sainthood often lasts centuries. in Katharine Drexel's case, it would take just 45 years for canonization.
Saint Katharine Drexel: The Move & Message Today
Katharine Drexel's life mission was to save souls and make the world a more racially and socially just place, and it's hoped that in her new home, more and more people will hear her story and be inspired.
