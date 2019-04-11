Saint Katharine Drexel

Saint Katharine Drexel: The Holy Heiress

In this special episode of FYI Philly, Saint Katharine Drexel: The Holy Heiress, we celebrate the life and legacy of Saint Katharine Drexel, now in her new home at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

EMBED More News Videos

Saint Katharine Drexel was born into high society and expected to live a lavish life of privilege. But she gave it all up in a surprise move.


Saint Katharine Drexel: The Early Years
Born into extreme wealth, Katharine Drexel grew up a child of privilege and no one would likely have guessed she would one day be a nun much less a saint.

EMBED More News Videos

Katharine Drexel was by all accounts a typical teenager. But she struggled to understand how she could want for nothing in a world where there was so much need.


Saint Katharine Drexel: The Religious Life
Even as a teenager, Katharine Drexel struggled to understand how she could want for nothing in a world where there was so much need. So she gave it all up-dedicating her life and her fortune to serving the poor among Native and African American populations.

EMBED More News Videos

While the path to sainthood often lasts centuries, in Katharine Drexel's case, it would take just 45 years for canonization.



Saint Katharine Drexel: The Road to Canonization
The path to sainthood often lasts centuries. in Katharine Drexel's case, it would take just 45 years for canonization.

EMBED More News Videos

In her new home at The Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter & Paul, more and more people will hear Saint Katharine Drexel story and be inspired.


Saint Katharine Drexel: The Move & Message Today
Katharine Drexel's life mission was to save souls and make the world a more racially and socially just place, and it's hoped that in her new home, more and more people will hear her story and be inspired.

Saint Katharine Drexel Shrine | Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament: Founded by Saint Katharine Drexel

The Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter & Paul | Homepage | Facebook
18th Street & Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Open daily:
Monday: Friday, 7:30am-5pm
Saturday: 9am- 6:30pm
Sunday: 8am- 7:30pm
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualitycenter city philadelphiasaint katharine drexelreligionfyi philly
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SAINT KATHARINE DREXEL
Saint Katharine Drexel, The Holy Heiress: The Early Years (FYI Philly Special)
Saint Katharine Drexel: The Religious Life
Saint Katharine Drexel: The Road to Canonization - FYI Philly Special
Saint Katharine Drexel: The Move & Message Today - FYI Philly Special
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Show More
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
NJ stores pull controversial black dolls designed for abuse
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
2 men shot outside Mantua bar
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
More TOP STORIES News