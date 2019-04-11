EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5228560" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Saint Katharine Drexel was born into high society and expected to live a lavish life of privilege. But she gave it all up in a surprise move.

In this special episode of FYI Philly, Saint Katharine Drexel: The Holy Heiress, we celebrate the life and legacy of Saint Katharine Drexel, now in her new home at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.Saint Katharine Drexel: The Early YearsBorn into extreme wealth, Katharine Drexel grew up a child of privilege and no one would likely have guessed she would one day be a nun much less a saint.Saint Katharine Drexel: The Religious LifeEven as a teenager, Katharine Drexel struggled to understand how she could want for nothing in a world where there was so much need. So she gave it all up-dedicating her life and her fortune to serving the poor among Native and African American populations.Saint Katharine Drexel: The Road to CanonizationThe path to sainthood often lasts centuries. in Katharine Drexel's case, it would take just 45 years for canonization.Saint Katharine Drexel: The Move & Message TodayKatharine Drexel's life mission was to save souls and make the world a more racially and socially just place, and it's hoped that in her new home, more and more people will hear her story and be inspired.18th Street & Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, PA 19103Friday, 7:30am-5pm9am- 6:30pm8am- 7:30pm