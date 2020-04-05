Religion & Spirituality

Palm Sunday services in Center City different amid COVID-19 outbreak

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There was a sign outside the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul, which read it's closed and mass would be live-streamed for Palm Sunday.

Archbishop Nelson Perez started Holy Week with the blessing of the palms, noting these are unusual times.

"We will look back on this time and we will remember the incredible graces that came to us, even in the midst, of this challenging time of uncertainty," said Archbishop Perez.

Down the parkway, Chosen 300 ministries led services for the city's homeless, while trying to keep social distancing in mind by spreading the chairs out for service.

The executive director, Brian Jenkins, said they've increased sanitation procedures, and were given a permit by the Philadelphia Department of Health to distribute food for the hungry.

"We're really big on making sure our guests, our volunteers stay safe. We realize that all of us are putting our lives at risk, putting our health at risk everyday, but we're called to do this, that's why we do it. We do it because we're called to serve people in need and that's the calling of our ministry," said Jenkins.

The basilica announced it plans to distribute palms at a later date.
