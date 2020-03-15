religion

Watch Palm Sunday Mass from the Archdiocese of Philadelphia and 6abc

6abc Studios (WPVI) -- Because of the precautions surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak, many of you did not get to go to Sunday Mass.

For decades, the Archdiocese of Philadelphia and 6abc have been working together to produce a weekly Mass for television. While it usually runs on television early in the morning on Sundays, we are now providing it for you to see on 6abc.com as well.

We also have a long list of other religious services that are streaming online.

We hope this presentation helps provide comfort during these stressful times.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualityreligioncatholic churchcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
How to watch worship services online during COVID-19 shutdown
RELIGION
Congregations adjust to social distancing services
Coronavirus: Pastor continues to hold church services, cites First Amendment
How to watch worship services online during COVID-19 shutdown
Nat'l Cathedral finds 5K masks in crypt, donates them to local hospitals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pa. told to wear masks, cases top 10K
Philly COVID-19 cases top 3K, recycling schedule changed
Man fatally shot while trying to rob North Philadelphia store
Trump says 'toughest' weeks ahead as coronavirus spreads
Tullytown assistant fire chief dies from COVID-19
Should Americans wear masks? Everything you need to know
Congregations adjust to social distancing services
Show More
Murphy: COVID-19 has taken nearly 100 more NJ lives than 9/11
Delaware reports 143 additional COVID-19 cases; no new deaths
Man in custody after abducting 3-year-old daughter, girl: Police
Furlough vs layoff: What's the difference?
Trump says NFL should start on time, sources tell ESPN
More TOP STORIES News