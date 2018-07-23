Resident and firefighter injured in Christiana fire

CHRISTIANA, Del. (WPVI) --
A resident of the Elms Apartments on the 900 block of Coventry Lane in Christiana, Delaware suffered injuries in an early morning fire.

One firefighter was also hurt in the fire that broke out at 1:00 a.m. on Monday.

The fire caused extensive damage to a third floor unit in one of the buildings at the complex.

The Action Cam was on the scene when firefighters were tending to the injured resident who was taken to the hospital to be checked out.



Authorities say his injuries don't appear to be life threatening.

The injured firefighter suffered burns to his hands. He was hospitalized for those injuries, and is in stable condition.

Firefighters also managed to save a cat from the burning building.



There is no word on the cause of the fire.

