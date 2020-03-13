Philadelphia police SWAT officer dies after being shot while serving warrant

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police SWAT corporal was killed in a shooting while serving a warrant on Friday morning in the Frankford section of the city.SWAT Corporal James O'Connor was 46 years old and was with the police force for 23 years. He was in SWAT for 15 years.He was married with two grown children.O'Connor's son is also a Philadelphia police officer, serving in the 9th District.His daughter is an active duty Air Force member.Commissioner Danielle Outlaw released the following details at a news conference outside Temple University Hospital, where the officer was taken after the shooting:-The shooting happened around 5:51 a.m. as officers were serving a homicide warrant in the 1600 block of Bridge Street.-The homicide case was from 2019.-Officers entered the property and were met with gunfire from a closed door on the second floor.-O'Connor was hit near the left shoulder blade. Another SWAT officer returned fire, striking two males in the lower extremities.-O'Connor was transported to Temple University Hospital and was pronounced dead at 6:09 a.m.-The two people who were shot by police were transported to Einstein Medical Center and Jefferson Hospital in stable condition.-The subject of the homicide warrant was not shot and was taken into custody.-Two other occupants of the home are also in custody at the police homicide unit.-The 2019 homicide case will remain with the homicide unit. The officer-involved shooting unit will investigate the police shooting.-Internal Affairs will also conduct an investigation.