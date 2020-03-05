Residents tried fighting Reading fire before calling 911, 2 found dead inside: Officials

READING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Fire officials said residents inside a burning home in Reading, Pennsylvania tried to fight the fire themselves before calling 911. The fire left two people dead and five firefighters injured.

Firefighters were called around 9 p.m. Wednesday to the 700 block of Schuylkill Avenue.

Once on the scene, fire crews found the bodies of two people on the second floor of a row home. Their deaths are now the focus of an investigation that involves the Reading and Pennsylvania fire marshals.

"There was a significant fire throughout the first floor, extending into the second floor as well as the third," said Reading Fire Marshal Jeremy Searfoss.

The fire was upgraded to two-alarms as Reading firefighters battled the flames with help from companies in the surrounding area.

Five firefighters were injured in the process. They were all taken to the hospital to be treated for issues including smoke inhalation.

Searfross said there were 11 people inside the home at the time, including teens. He said they tried to fight the fire themselves before eventually calling 911.

One those who were inside was injured when he attempted to re-enter the building. Officials said the person believed there was still others inside the home.

"He was treated for smoke inhalation and transported to the hospital," said Searfoss.

Fire officials won't say whether the two people killed were adults.

The home appeared to have smoke detractors, though it's not clear if they were working at the time.

Two neighboring homes also suffered damage.

Investigators have interviewed witnesses and are working to determine what caused the fire.
