Phillies' Rhys Hoskins suffers ACL tear during spring training game

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during Thursday's spring training game against the Detroit Tigers, the team announced.

The injury will require surgery, but no timetable has been set, according to the team.

Hoskins suffered the injury while attempting to field a grounder in the second inning. Hoskins was backing up to play a chopper when the ball popped out of his glove. He fell to the ground soon afterward and began clutching his left knee.

He was examined by team trainers and emergency medical personnel before leaving the field on a cart. An MRI later revealed the extent of the injury.

Hoskins, 30, batted .246 with 30 home runs and 79 RBIs last season, his sixth with the Phillies. He also belted six postseason homers during Philadelphia's improbable run to the World Series last year, including four in the National League Championship Series.