Fringe Festival set to stage world premiere of 'Rhythm Bath' inclusive dance installation

Rhythm Bath was designed by a mother who wanted to create a way for the neuro-diverse community to be able to enjoy live theater.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Happening this week at the 2023 Philadelphia Fringe Festival is the World Premiere of "Rhythm Bath."

It's an inclusive dance installation, designed by a mother who wanted to create a way for the neuro-diverse community to be able to enjoy live theater.

"And since my son has joined me, he's autistic, I haven't been able to share my public performances with him because he's someone who makes involuntary sounds and noises, he's very active," says choreographer Susan Marshall. "And so this business of these norms of theater viewing, being exclusionary, and actually disallowing many people from sharing and the experience has been very personal."

Marshall worked with Tony Award-winning set designer Mimi Lien on the space -- where the audience can move and vocalize naturally and freely.

They teamed up with the Temple University Institute on Disabilities to make this theatrical experience accessible and comfortable for everyone.

"There's no fixed seating. And I think the most important elements are the ceiling and the floor," says Lien. "So the ceiling is made out of fabric. And it is automated so that it moves and breathes."

"The space felt like an embrace," says Lisa Sonneborn, Director, Media Arts and Culture, Temple University Institute on Disabilities. "I think Susan's work on rhythm bath is as close as I've seen, to creating an environment where all people truly can be as they are. I think it's emotional in that respect."

Rhythm Bath is at the Christ Church Neighborhood House through Sunday. Free tickets are available for members of the disabled community.