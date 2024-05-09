University of Pennsylvania announces increased security for upcoming commencement

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The University of Pennsylvania has announced increased security measures for commencement later this month as a pro-Palestinian encampment continues.

Penn officials say there will be a "high level of security" at all Franklin Field gates and on the field inside the stadium for the May 20 graduation ceremony.

All graduates and guests will also have to clear airport-style security screening. Officials warn this will slow entry into the venue and urge attendees to plan accordingly.

Gates will open at 8 a.m. and the ceremony will begin at 10:15 a.m.

Graduates will be required to show their Penn ID to access the field.

For a full list of safety protocols, visit this page at upenn.edu.

Penn officials went on to say this is an evolving situation and safety procedures could change.

The protestors are demanding that Penn disclose its investments and cut ties with businesses that support Israel.

The encampment swelled as activity by protestors picked up overnight into Thursday morning.

Penn police have maintained a presence there, as have Philadelphia police following Penn's request to the city for resources.

Police vans arrived Wednesday night and were stationed near the quad.

The statue of Ben Franklin was, once again, was covered and defaced, but by Thursday morning crews were able to clean up the statue.

Penn's interim president said earlier this week the university already met with protestors twice and continue to propose additional meetings.

He says the encampment should end and continues to say it is in violation of university policies, disrupting campus operations and events.

Protestors tell us nine students are facing disciplinary action, something they are asking be dropped in negotiations.

Standoffs between police and protestors at other college campuses continue to turn more confrontational, and even violent.

There were dozens of arrests at George Washington University in D.C. on Wednesday, and a tent encampment was cleared at the University of Chicago earlier this week.

Police also moved in Tuesday night to break up an encampment at the University of Massachusetts.

Since April 18, about 2,800 people have reportedly been arrested on 50 campuses.