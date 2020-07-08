Temple University president retiring, search begins for successor

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The president of Temple University is stepping down next year.Richard Englert announced his retirement plans Tuesday."Temple is in a terrific place as an outstanding urban research university that focuses on student success and prizes diversity, accessibility, affordability and quality," Englert said in a statement. "(Temple founder) Russell Conwell's mission is alive and well, and it will be up to the next president to continue the work of determining how that mission will be applied to the challenges that lie ahead."Englert, a native of Detroit, Michigan, arrived at Temple in 1976 as an assistant to the dean of the College of Education.He has served in a number of leadership roles, including: acting president; chancellor; provost and interim senior vice president for Academic Affairs; deputy provost and dean of the University College; interim dean of the Graduate School; acting provost; vice president for administration; acting director of Intercollegiate Athletics; associate vice president for Administration; executive assistant to the vice president for University Administration; and Chief of Staff to the late President Peter Liacouras.At the college level, Englert has been dean of the College of Education; acting chief administrative officer of the School of Podiatric Medicine; acting dean of the College of Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance; associate dean for administration and management at the College of Education; department chair for Policy, Organizational and Leadership Studies; and assistant to the dean of the College of Education.Since 1985, he has served as a professor in the College of Education.This is Englert's second term as the university's chief executive officer, having served as acting president for six months in 2012. Temple's Board of Trustees appointed him to the role of chancellor at the end of 2012, a position he will once again hold after leaving the presidency.Englert, who will be 75 in December, has agreed to remain as the university's 11th president during the search for a successor.Temple Board of Trustees announced that a search for the next president has begun.