Family keeps cyclist's memory alive after fatal Philadelphia hit-and-run

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- William Lindsay III loved few things more than riding his bicycle. He was an avid cyclist who also believed in safety."He always made sure we wore our helmets," said Emma Lindsay of her big brother.It was while cycling on the night of July 12 that William was hit and killed in the 3800 block of Ridge Avenue in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section. The 32-year-old was cycling to meet up with friends when he was hit less than a mile from his house.The driver left the scene and police are searching for a white 2010-2015 Chevy Camaro with a moon roof and red stripes on the hood and trunk.The fact that the driver didn't stop makes the situation even more heartbreaking for Lindsay's family."I miss his smile. Everything about him," said Lindsay's father, Bill.Lindsay's memorial service drew more than 900 people online and in person. His family says it shows what an impact he had.And now, William is still having an impact, as his family and friends set up a GoFundMe page in his honor to raise money for non-profit organizations: Neighborhood Bike Works of Philadelphia and The Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia.As of Monday afternoon, the page had raised more than $43,000."They need to work harder to make those streets safe," said Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia Executive Director Sarah Clark Stuart.The coalition has asked Philadelphia officials to take a look at safety issues along Ridge Avenue."We would like the speed limit to be lowered. We'd like speed bumps to be put in there," she said.Lindsay's brother agrees something needs to be done about cycling safety on Ridge Avenue."Seventy-five percent of the cars are going to double or triple the speed limit," said Phil Lindsay.The Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia says three cyclists have died on Philadelphia's roads this year, all within a month."It's too frequent," said Lindsay's mother, Monica. "People in that neighborhood have been requesting some help from the city to slow down the vehicles."On Sunday, the family will ride with others in honor of all cyclists who have been killed. The ride begins at 1 p.m. at the Dell Music Center that continues for 12 miles to Laurel Hill Cemetery in front of the area where Lindsay was struck."He told us so many times that he wanted to change this world for the better, and he didn't know how to," said Williams' sister Emma. "But now we are doing it for and through him. What he would have wanted."There is a $5,000 reward in this case. Anyone with information should call the Philadelphia police at 215-686-8477.