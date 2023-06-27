"I heard a loud bang. My car started beeping afterwards, and looked out the window and there was a tree on top of my car," recalled Aldo Vazquez.

Strong winds bring down trees in Ridley Park, Pa.

RIDLEY PARK, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Strong winds brought down several trees in Ridley Park, Pennsylvania on Monday.

Aldo Vazquez, who lives near South Morris Avenue, says it felt the floor shake.

"I heard a loud bang. My car started beeping afterwards, and looked out the window and there was a tree on top of my car," recalled Vazquez.

Ariel Franco's SUV also suffered similar damage.

A tree also came down in the backyard of Caleb Sedelmeyer's home. It destroyed his fence and part of his neighbor's shed.

Neighbors say the storm was quick.

No injuries were reported.

Much of the Delaware Valley was under a threat for severe weather Monday night.

