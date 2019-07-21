Ring video captures deadly Murrieta house explosion as it happened

Monday's enormous blast was captured on a neighbor's Ring camera.
Investigators say a construction crew working on the home hit a natural gas line, causing a leak.
Authorities were first called to the home in the 23500 block of Wooden Horse Trail just before 11 a.m. on a report of a gas line rupture. Firefighters responded and Southern California Gas Company was on the scene by 11:23 a.m., fire officials said. The explosion was reported at 12:10 p.m.
Murrieta House Explosion/Fire https://t.co/zXkz7cO2ZG— Anvilhead (@Anvilhead8) July 15, 2019
A crew from SoCalGas was trying to shut off the gas when the explosion happened, leveling the home and killing 31-year-old SoCalGas employee Wade Kilpatrick.
Fifteen others were injured in the blast.
July 15, 2019
Neighbors said the home was recently sold, and the new owners were doing some renovations.