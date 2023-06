If you're looking to get outdoors for a unique experience the whole family will enjoy, this One Tank Trip is for you.

Ringing Rocks County Park is known more for its sounds than sights

UPPER BLACK EDDY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- If you're looking to get outdoors for a unique experience the whole family will enjoy, this One Tank Trip is for you.

Ringing Rocks County Park in Bucks County is known more for its sounds than its sights.

Photojournalist Mike Niklauski takes us to this real "rock" concert.