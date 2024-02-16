Ringling Brothers 'The Greatest Show on Earth' comes to Philadelphia for President's Day weekend

Ringling Bros brings 'The Greatest Show on Earth' to Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center. Here's a sneak peek at what you can expect

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey are returning to Philadelphia for President's Day weekend with a reimagined show after a six-year hiatus.

"We've been gone for about six years, so with that time we had time to really sit down, think about what the audience wants and deliver from there," said spokesperson Sunshine.

That means they're now focusing on their performers. Some of them twist and contort their bodies, like the Black Diamond Trio, showing off great athleticism.

The show will look different this time around as there are no more animals or ring masters. They say the clowns will also have a new look.

The company has decided to take their family-friendly performances to the next level.

Ringling Brother's circus bring 'The Greatest Show' to Philadelphia

"I'm one of the flying catchers on the Ringling show," said Danny Butler, a flying trapeze catcher. "So, I'm actually 35 feet in the air, upside down hanging from a trapeze bar from my legs. I catch the flyers from the wrist."

Performers say there are more layers to the trapeze and tightrope performances.

"So with the trapeze, it's not just a regular going back and forth. You have crisscross. They are near misses in the air," said Sunshine.

You also can't forget about the flashy costumes that add to the experience.

The circus is in town Friday night, with three shows on Saturday, two on Sunday and a show at noon on Monday for President's Day.

Tickets can be purchased at www.ringling.com.