PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward in their investigation into at least nine armed robberies at Philadelphia Rite Aid stores.

Authorities say three suspects approached store employees with a gun and demanded money.

All of the incidents happened between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. between September 10 and November 10.

According to investigators, four stores have been targeted.

One of the locations, on the 5400 block of Rising Sun Avenue, has been targeted at least four times.