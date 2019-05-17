Road closures for Wilmington Grand Prix

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- Friday was the kick-off event for the 2019 Wilmington Grand Prix.

Participants are biking the 'Monkey Hill Time Trial' race through 8 p.m. Friday.

On Saturday, the Criterium races and festival will be held with the Governor's Ride scheduled for Sunday.

Here's a full list of road closures:

Friday, May 17 - Monkey Hill Time Trial (3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.)

-18th Street from N. Van Buren Street to N. Broom Street
-Lovering Avenue from DuPont Street to N. Van Buren Street
-Park Drives North and South
-Restricted traffic on Market Street (between North Park Drive & South Park Drive)

Suggested parking at Salesianum School (1801 N. Broom Street)


Friday, May 17 and Saturday, May 18 - Criterium Race Course

-Market Street (between 4th and 10th Streets) will be reduced to special-access only traffic beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, May 17. Motorists are advised to avoid Market Street at this time and use an alternate route. Market Street returns to regular traffic patterns after 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 18.

-Market Street will be closed on Saturday, May 18 until 8:00 p.m. (5th & 6th Streets reopen at 7:00 p.m.)

-5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th & 10th Streets will be closed between Shipley & French Streets beginning Friday, May 17 at 6:00 p.m. through Saturday, May 18 at 7:00 p.m.

-10th Street will be closed between Shipley & French Streets beginning Friday, May 17 at 6:00 p.m. through Saturday, May 18 at 8:00 p.m.

-11th Street will be closed between Market & French Streets beginning Saturday, May 18 at 6:00 a.m.

-5th & 6th Streets will reopen Saturday, May 18 at 7:00 p.m.

-King Street will be closed between 4th & 11th Streets on Saturday, May 18 from 7:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 19 - Governor's Ride and Delaware Grand Fondo

-Kentmere Parkway will be closed between N. Grant Avenue & the Delaware Art Museum from 6:00 a.m. until 8:30 a.m.
