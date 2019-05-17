Road closures for Wilmington Grand Prix

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- Friday was the kick-off event for the 2019 Wilmington Grand Prix.Participants are biking the 'Monkey Hill Time Trial' race through 8 p.m. Friday.On Saturday, the Criterium races and festival will be held with the Governor's Ride scheduled for Sunday.-18th Street from N. Van Buren Street to N. Broom Street-Lovering Avenue from DuPont Street to N. Van Buren Street-Park Drives North and South-Restricted traffic on Market Street (between North Park Drive & South Park Drive)Suggested parking at Salesianum School (1801 N. Broom Street)-Market Street (between 4th and 10th Streets) will be reduced to special-access only traffic beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, May 17. Motorists are advised to avoid Market Street at this time and use an alternate route. Market Street returns to regular traffic patterns after 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 18.-Market Street will be closed on Saturday, May 18 until 8:00 p.m. (5th & 6th Streets reopen at 7:00 p.m.)-5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th & 10th Streets will be closed between Shipley & French Streets beginning Friday, May 17 at 6:00 p.m. through Saturday, May 18 at 7:00 p.m.-10th Street will be closed between Shipley & French Streets beginning Friday, May 17 at 6:00 p.m. through Saturday, May 18 at 8:00 p.m.-11th Street will be closed between Market & French Streets beginning Saturday, May 18 at 6:00 a.m.-5th & 6th Streets will reopen Saturday, May 18 at 7:00 p.m.-King Street will be closed between 4th & 11th Streets on Saturday, May 18 from 7:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.-Kentmere Parkway will be closed between N. Grant Avenue & the Delaware Art Museum from 6:00 a.m. until 8:30 a.m.