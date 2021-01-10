Man shot after road rage incident in Juniata, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot and wounded following a road-rage incident in the Juniata section of Philadelphia, police say.The shooting happened around 11:56 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of East Courtland Street.Police say the victim, a man in his 30s, was shot twice in the left leg. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he remains in stable condition.The gunman fled in a gray Dodge Charger, police say.According to police, the victim - who had a permit to carry a handgun - returned fire. It was not clear if anyone was hit by those shots.Twenty pieces of ballistic evidence were found at the scene, and four parked vehicles were hit by bullets.No arrests have been made.