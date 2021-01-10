Man shot after road rage incident in Juniata, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot and wounded following a road-rage incident in the Juniata section of Philadelphia, police say.

The shooting happened around 11:56 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of East Courtland Street.

Police say the victim, a man in his 30s, was shot twice in the left leg. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he remains in stable condition.

The gunman fled in a gray Dodge Charger, police say.

According to police, the victim - who had a permit to carry a handgun - returned fire. It was not clear if anyone was hit by those shots.

Twenty pieces of ballistic evidence were found at the scene, and four parked vehicles were hit by bullets.

No arrests have been made.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
juniata (philadelphia)shootingguns
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Doug Pederson's status as Eagles head coach may be in jeopardy
Majority of Americans say Trump should be removed from office: POLL
2 GOP senators, including Toomey, call for Trump's resignation
Trump supporter who died followed QAnon conspiracy
Man seen with Pelosi's lectern; Horned QAnon promoter charged
Powerball, Mega Millions combined jackpot tops $1 billion
Study suggests Pfizer vaccine works against virus variant
Show More
AccuWeather: Sunny, Not As Windy Today
Man shoots 7 in series of Chicago-area attacks, police say
Director of Philly charity detained in South America over COVID-19
Apple removes Parler from app store
Trump asked GA official to 'find the fraud' in another call: Source
More TOP STORIES News