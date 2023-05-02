Shooting on I-95 in South Philadelphia is case of road rage: Police

Police said the driver of a older white Volvo sedan fired a gun at the victim, grazing the victim in the arm.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police said a shooting on Interstate 95 Monday night in South Philadelphia was a case of road rage.

The shooting happened at about 9 p.m. on I-95 North.

Police said the driver of a older white Volvo coupe fired a gun at the victim, grazing the victim in the arm.

The victim quickly left the highway and stopped along Island Avenue near Penrose Avenue.

Bullet holes could be seen in the windshield of the victim's car.

The shooter was last seen heading north on I-95 past the Broad Street exit.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact police.

