I-95 northbound reopens at Penn's Landing after police activity

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- All lanes of Interstate 95 northbound at Penn's Landing have reopened following earlier police activity.

It was closed from Exit 20 (Columbus Blvd.) to Exit 24 (I-676/Rt. 30).

The details about that police activity are not yet known.

Video from Chopper 6 showed a minivan stopped on the highway with multiple Pennsylvania State Police vehicles nearby.

The minivan has since been towed away.