Serial robber arrested, charged in connection with multiple crimes in Philly and Montgomery County

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A suspect linked to five robberies in Philadelphia and Montgomery County is now in police custody.Richard Lawrence, 56, of Philadelphia, is charged with five counts of robbery and related offenses, according to authorities.Police say he was arrested while fleeing the scene of a bank robbery in Cheltenham Township on April 9 and was charged on April 19 in connection with multiple other crimes.Authorities were already investigating Lawrence after connecting him to five other robberies in the area, including the TD Bank at 2900 Moreland Rd. in Willow Grove, Rite Aid located at 8001 Roosevelt Blvd in Philadelphia, Walgreen's located at 7001 Frankford Ave. in Philadelphia, CVS located at 890 Welsh Rd. in Horsham, and Rite Aid located at 1321 Easton Rd. in Abington Township.Police said in many of the robberies, he threatened employees with a box cutter or implied that he had a weapon and demanded money from the safe.Lawrence is now being held on $10,000 bail.