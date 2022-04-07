South Jersey man accused of secretly recording females inside home

The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office announced charges against 52-year-old Robert McKinley.
McKinley was arrested on April 5 after authorities executed a search warrant at his Washington Township home.
"McKinley surreptitiously video-recorded juvenile females utilizing a bathroom at his residence, and retained those images by transferring them to a Dropbox account affiliated with his email address," said investigators.
Authorities have not provided any further information on the alleged crimes or when they occurred.
McKinley was charged with manufacturing child pornography and possession of child sexual abuse material.
If anyone believes they may be a victim of McKinley you are urged to contact the GCPO Special Victims Unit at cacgc@co.gloucester.nj.us.