Temple University alumna opens Rock N Rolls eggroll restaurant in Philadelphia

That business turned into a food truck, and now, Shamaya "Bella" Oberlton achieved her dream of opening her very own brick-and-mortar takeout spot.

Thursday was the official grand opening of Rock N Rolls on Holme Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia, and the lines stretched down the block.

The well-deserved attention made it extra special and emotional for Oberlton, who greeted both loyal customers and new ones.

They waited patiently for their chance to try the piping hot, savory, and sweet egg rolls she's become famous for.

"It's so overwhelming," Oberlton says. "I completely was not expecting it at all. We have gotten a lot of support from our customers over the years, but this is like a whole other level of support. I feel so grateful for it."

When she started the business, Oberlton created the recipes to raise money for her mother's chemotherapy treatments for pancreatic cancer.

Sadly, her mother, Elvita, passed away. But the flavors they created together live on in Oberlton's work every day.

"I just kept going and I stayed motivated," Oberlton says. "My mother is always an inspiration to me because I started this business with her. Every day, when I feel like giving up, I say, 'I can't give up now.'"

Oberlton serves up savory flavors like buffalo chicken, sweet chili salmon, and Philly cheesesteak.

Some of her sweet egg rolls include peach cobbler and strawberry cheesecake.

Oberlton is also donating a portion of the opening weekend's sales to Big Hustle Athletics, a youth sports program in Northeast Philadelphia.

Rock N Rolls is open for takeout and delivery.

They also have a food truck and are available for catering events.