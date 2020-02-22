Lawmakers call for Bucks County quarry to shut down after asbestos found

SELLERSVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Federal and state lawmakers say a quarry where asbestos was found in Upper Bucks County must be shut down for good.
Local officials want all work at Rockhill Quarry suspended until an investigation is done.
State Senator Steve Santarsiero and Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick held a rally Friday echoing calls to close the quarry over asbestos concerns.
Health officials say even naturally occurring asbestos can pose health risks when it becomes airborne or is exposed to water.
The Rockhill Quarry, owned by Hanson Aggregates PA, LLC, located in East Rockhill Township, Bucks County, has been active since it was first permitted in 1976, according to the Department of Environmental Protection.
The DEP has a website dedicated to the asbestos concerns at Rockhill Quarry.
"The Rock Hill Quarry is large noncoal surface mine. The mineral actinolite, which can sometimes contain asbestos fibers has been found at the site. The Department has therefore required testing and investigations to determine if actual asbestos fibers are present within the rock being mined and in future mining areas. The initial and subsequent investigation and sampling did not identify asbestos. However, in December 2018, a rock sample tested positive for asbestos fibers. The Department, upon notice of the positive sample analysis, ceased all mining and crushing activities at the site, and they remain ceased at this time. The Department also required additional testing, sampling and investigation be undertaken at the site; and a plan outlining that proposed work will be submitted to the Department," the site reads.
