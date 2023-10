'Rocky Shop' opens up outside Philadelphia Museum of Art

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Rocky fans now have another reason to visit the iconic statue at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

The Philadelphia Visitor Center Corporation has collaborated with Sly Stallone Shop and MGM to open a "Rocky Shop" at the Parkway Outpost Visitor Center.

It will feature officially licensed merchandise, souvenirs, and replicas from all of the Rocky movies.

The shop is now open to the public.